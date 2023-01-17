King Charles evolves strategy to punish Prince Harry as Duke crosses limit?

Britain's new monarch King Charles III has reportedly decided to use his power to put a bridle on his younger son Prince Harry to bring him back to the track.



Charles is said to be 'furious' over the Duke's insulting comments and 'derogatory' nicknames for royal aides, according to a royal expert.



The Duke of Sussex crossed all the limit when he refered to three “courtiers” as The Bee, The Fly and The Wasp, writing: "I’d spent my life dealing with courtiers, scores of them. But now I dealt mostly with just three, all middle-aged white men who’d managed to consolidate power through a series of bold Machiavellian manoeuvres."

Royal expert Robert Jobson, said that anyone with a “semblance” of knowledge about the workings of the royal household would know who the “deeply insulting” comments are about.

However, an insider has claimed that King Charles has evolved a strategy to put a bridle on Harry who has crossed all the limit in rage.

Prince Harry's book, Spare, has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, recording figures of more than 400,000 copies so far across hardback, ebook and audio formats on its first day of publication.