Allison Williams says she would love to work in a sequel for M3GAN

Allison Williams discussed her unexpectedly successful horror movie M3GAN and expressed her gratitude for the reception the movie received from viewers. According to Fox News, she revealed that she would like to work in a sequel of the horror movie.



Allison said, "While you're making it, you can't help but wonder, 'If we got to make more, what would they be?' So much of what we do is in service of the people who watch it. So I think the idea of people wanting more and being able to deliver is so wonderful".

She further added, "The fact that they want more is just so great. It's gonna be really fun if we get to work on it, to figure out how we can zig and zag around the expectations of what it would be and try to keep things surprising while also delivering on the reasons that people want more in the first place."

Allison Williams is the daughter of former NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams and TV producer Jane Gillan Stoddard.