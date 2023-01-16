North West wishes sister Chicago 'happy birthday' in unique style, video goes viral

North West has wished her sister Chicago happy birthday in her own unique style in a video shared to Instagram by her aunt Khloe Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest child, nine, put on a very animated display as she hilariously belted out the tune at the Hello Kitty-themed bash on Sunday.

She was surrounded by her friends and family including grandma Kris Jenner, her mum and Tracy Romulus' daughter Ryan, nine, a family friend.

Elsewhere, Kim took to social media to show off the extravagant party in her all beige $60 million Hidden Hills mansion with pink walls and carpets just for the occasion.

Chicago is one of four children that she shares with her ex-husband Kanye - who recently 'tied the knot' with one of his Yeezy designers in a private ceremony just two months after their divorce was finalized.

There was no sign of the rapper in any of the social media videos posted by the family.

In her TikTok video, Kim shared that Chicago's birthday party had a ramen bar, 'Chicago's Waffle Pops', and a milkshake station.

Even the Hello Kitty design was toasted into slices of bread that had a pink filling.

Kardashian has three other children — daughter North; son Saint, seven; and son Psalm, three — from her six-year marriage to ex-husband number three Kanye 'Ye' West, which ended in 2021.

The canceled 45-year-old just 'married' his Yeezy head of architecture, Bianca Censori, but the Beverly Hills ceremony was not legally binding as they did not obtain a marriage certificate.