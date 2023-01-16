Jeff Bridges paid tribute to late father Lloyd Bridges in Critics Choice Awards speech

The 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday saw Jeff Bridges accept a Lifetime Achievement Award while paying tribute to his late father Lloyd Bridges in a moving speech. According to Fox News, he acknowledged that without his father's help, he would not have succeeded where he is now.



Jeff said, "It's my dad's birthday today, January 15. I'm wearing his cufflinks. I wouldn't be up here without my dad. No, he's the reason that I'm up here. I can remember him loving showbiz so much, loving acting so much, and as a kid, I said, 'You know, Dad, I'm not sure I wanna be an actor.'"

He further added, "He goes, 'What are you talkin' about?' I said, 'I wanna do painting maybe, music.' He said, 'Jeff, don't be ridiculous. Being an actor, they're gonna call on you to do all of those things you're interested in."

Jeff was presented with his award by his costar from 1998's The Big Lebowski, John Goodman.