Critics Choice Awards: Chelsea Handler jibes at James Corden and Ellen DeGeneres in monologue

Chelsea Handler recently took a hilarious dig at James Corden and Ellen DeGeneres during her opening monologue at the Critics' Choice Awards 2023, held at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles over the weekend.



In the monologue, Chelsea mocked James after a restaurant owner called him out for his rude behaviour towards staff last year.

“Look, the cast of "The Bear" is here. Awesome show. They showed us how gruelling and hellish and absolutely miserable working in the restaurant industry can be, and they didn't even have to wait on James Corden,” she quipped.

Chelsea also referred to Ellen while speaking about Cate Blanchett movie Tár.

“In the movie Tár, Cate portrayed an iconic lesbian whose career is affected by her toxic behaviour. And she didn’t even have to host her own daytime talk show,” she jokingly said.

Chelsea didn’t take Ellen’s name, however, Ellen had faced several accusations of having toxic environment on the set of her talk show in 2020.

Elsewhere, Chelsea also teased celebrities who have “gaslit” their ardent fans, stating that “they have lost weight by drinking water”, which is not the case.

She jibed, “Julia Roberts is here tonight! Yeah, she's nominated for playing Martha Mitchell in Gaslit. Yes. We love you, Julia. The word Gaslighting was actually Merriam Webster's word of the year.”

“And for those of you who don't know, gaslighting is when someone tries to convince you that your own perceptions of reality are wrong,” explained Chelsea.

She added, “Like when celebrities say they lost weight by drinking water, but really it's because everyone's on Ozempic. Even my housekeeper's on Ozempic.”