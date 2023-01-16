Emily Ratajkowski spotted after Eric Andre drops heartwarming comment over her pics

Emily Ratajkowski made her first appearance after her new friend Eric Andre left a heartwarming comment over her sizzling snaps.

The recently divorced 31-year-old supermodel took her son Sylvester outside for fresh air in NYC.

Emily was seen wearing a blocked North Face coat as she pushed the nearly two-year-old tot in a stroller.

She was joined on the Sunday outing by childhood best friend Babs, who was equally stylish in a brown coat.

The iNAMORATA swimwear designer wore her rich brunette locks loose, letting them fall over her chest.

Emily, whose nickname is Emrata, zipped her puffy down coat — which featured black, green, blue, and yellow colors — all the way up.

She teamed it with a pair of skintight black yoga pants and finished the look with a pair of white New Balance sneakers. as she covered her brown eyes with a pair of black sunglasses.

Ratajkowski shares the little boy with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, to whom she was married from 2018–2022.

It comes after she posted some sizzling snaps on social media and received massive fan likes. However, the most prominent was of her new friend Comedian Eric Andre, who leaped into her comments with a heart eyes emoji.

Exactly one week ago Emily and Eric were spotted with their arms around each other as they emerged smiling from a New York City restaurant.

Emily has been on a dating spree she left her smoldering husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last year under a cloud of rumors that he was unfaithful to her.

Over the past few months, Emily has run around with the dashing DJ Orazio Rispo, Saturday Night Live lothario Pete Davidson and comedian Jack Greer.