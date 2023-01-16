Bhushan Kumar criticizes actors who charge ‘more’ for ‘less’

Bhushan Kumar expresses his discomfort with actors who charge more

Bhushan Kumar in a recent interview slams actors who fail to understand the scale of films and ask for hefty amount of 20-25 cr. Previously, Karan Johar shared the same thoughts about actors charging more while giving their barest minimum.

Bhushan owns T-series and he has worked on a number of successful films. In an interview with PinkVilla, he said, ‘Still now there are some actors who say things like, 'We will charge this amount or we won't work.' So, we are not working with them, we are saying 'its fine, don't do it then.' Why should be give in to losses?... That you charge ₹20 crores 25 crores, and we will suffer the losses with the film...When the question comes to a project that is small and cannot take the cost that large, there we are in talks with the actor.’

In the same interview, Bhushan confirmed that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is in the pipeline and he will soon announce a release date.