Cate Blanchett weighs in on ‘award season’ during Critics Choice Awards: ‘stop televised horse race’

Cate Blanchett recently took a dig at award ceremonies, describing the event as “patriarchal pyramid” during Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.



The two-time Oscar winner lately won best actress at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards for her performance in Tár.

During her acceptance speech, the actress called out entertainment industry to “stop this race” of “televising the award” while she also mentioned that the “Best Actress category” was “extremely arbitrary”.

After accepting her award, Cate began her speech on a light note. She said, “This is actually the second award of the evening; Julia Roberts, earlier, presented me with a bottle of mouthwash. So, thank you, Julia. This is a poor second.”

Cate then explained, “This best actress, I mean it is extremely arbitrary considering how many extraordinary performances there have been by women not only in this room.”

“I would love it if we would just change this whole structure,” she remarked.

Cate further said, “It’s like what is this patriarchal pyramid where someone stands up here? Why don’t we just say there was a whole raft of female performances that are in concert and in dialogue with one another?”

Cate also expressed her annoyance over this “televised horse race”, stating, “And stop the televised horse race of it all.”

“Because, can I tell you, every single woman with a television, film, advertising, tampon commercials — whatever — you’re all out there doing amazing work that is inspiring me continually,” she commented.

In the end, Cate thanked everyone on that nomination list, adding, “I share this with you all.”