Adil Durrani finally confirms his marriage with Rakhi Sawant

Adil Durrani says 'he just had to handle a few things so he had to be quiet'

Rakhi Sawant became the latest buzz of the town after she shared her marriage pictures with Adil Durrani; the latter's husband reportedly denied the wedding rumours.

Adil, via his Instagram, clarified the confusion through a post. While accepting the marriage, he wrote: “So here’s an announcement finally, I never said I am not married to you Rakhi. Just had to handle a few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi).”

Previously, Rakhi shared pictures from an intimate wedding ceremony were she can be seen dressed up in a traditional gharara while Adil was dressed up casually. The pictures showed Adil accepting Rakhi as his wife.



After the photos went viral, news came out that Durrani refused that he is married to Sawant.

A video came out where Sawant can be seen papped by Monalisa. She can heard saying: “Mera pati manne ko tayyar hi nahi hain ki usne shaadi ki hai mere se.”

Now, the confusion has been cleared. Adil Durrani has finally opened up over the matter and accepted Rakhi Sawnat as his wife, reports IndiaToday.