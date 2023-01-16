'Joyland' actor Ali Junejo receives Best Actor award in PSIFF

'Joyland' is directed by Saim Sadiq and produced by Khoosat Films

Ali Junejo bags Best Actor award for Saim Sadiq's Joyland at the Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF).

Taking it to the Instagram, the PSIFF announced the great news. They wrote: “The winner of the FIPRESCI Prize for the Best Actor in an international film is… Ali Junejo in “Joyland!”

Apart from the PSIFF, director Joyland Saim Sadiq also shared the wonderful news through this his Instagram handle.



Ali Junejo, through a video message, expressed his gratitude and excitement over receiving this honorable award. He feels humble and honoured over this achievement.

Junejo also thanked Saim for believing in him to portray Haider’s character in the film. He further thanked actors Alina Khan and Rasti Farooqi for helping him in essaying his role so well.

Joyland backed by Khoosat Films is making Pakistan proud at the international platforms since day one. The film has also been shortlisted for the Oscars 2023.



Saim Sadiq’s directorial film also features Sarwat Gillani and Sania Saeed.