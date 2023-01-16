Prince Harry dubbed ‘petulant’ and ‘privileged’ by Princess Diana’s former butler

Princess Diana’s butler Paul Burrell recently claimed that Prince Harry has changed since he was young, adding that the Duke is ‘milking’ his mother’s tragedy for money.

During his appearance on the Australian show Sunrise, Paul Burrell said: “I first met him when he was in his mummy’s tummy all those years ago and Princess Diana took her hand and placed it on her tummy, I felt him kick.”

“I’ve known him all his life. I don’t recognize the young man I see today. That’s not the boy that I knew. Something’s changed fundamentally,” he added.

“I think that change is Meghan. What I see now is an angry, petulant, privileged prince who is constantly blaming other people and not taking any accountability on his part,” Paul added.

The butler, who served Princess Diana for 10 years, shared: “The princess would be appalled by what she’s hearing now. She would be really, really angry at these personal, vindictive revelations which don’t only undermine Harry, but he undermines his country, his family, the institution — which his mother was very proud of — and his late grandmother’s legacy.”

“Her memory is being tarnished because she went to her grave thinking that one of her family was a racist and now we hear, ‘Oh no, we never said that.’ So what’s going on?” the butler added.