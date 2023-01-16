Full list of winners for 2023 Critics Choice Awards revealed

The 2023 Critics Choice Awards have just announced their complete list of winners.
The list includes;
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
**Everything Everywhere All at Once -- WINNER!
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Austin Butler – Elvis
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
**Brendan Fraser – The Whale -- WINNER!
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
**Cate Blanchett – Tár -- WINNER!
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
**Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once -- WINNER!
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
**Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever -- WINNER!
Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Frankie Corio – Aftersun
Jalyn Hall – Till
**Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans -- WINNER!
Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time
Sadie Sink – The Whale
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
**Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery -- WINNER!
The Woman King
Women Talking
James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle – Babylon
Todd Field – Tár
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
**Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once -- WINNER!
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
S. S. Rajamouli – RRR
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Todd Field – Tár
**Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once -- WINNER!
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale
Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
**Sarah Polley – Women Talking - - WINNER!
Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water
Roger Deakins – Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister – Tár
Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans
**Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick - - WINNER!
Linus Sandgren – Babylon
Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans
Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water
Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis
**Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon -- WINNER!
Tom Cross – Babylon
Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick
Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
**Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once -- WINNER!
Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis
Monika Willi – Tár
Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever -- WINNER!
Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin – Elvis
Gersha Phillips – The Woman King
Mary Zophres – Babylon
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
**Elvis -- WINNER!
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Whale
**Avatar: The Way of Water -- WINNER!
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick
The Banshees of Inisherin
Bros
Everything Everywhere All at Once
**Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery -- WINNER!
Triangle of Sadness
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio -- WINNER!
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Wendell & Wild
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Close
Decision to Leave
**RRR -- WINNER!
“Carolina” – Where the Crawdads Sing
“Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” – RRR -- WINNER!
“New Body Rhumba” – White Noise
Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Michael Giacchino – The Batman
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár -- WINNER!
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
John Williams – The Fabelmans
Andor (Disney+)
Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
**Better Call Saul (AMC) -- WINNER!
The Crown (Netflix)
Euphoria (HBO)
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
House of the Dragon (HBO)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)
**Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC) -- WINNER!
Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)
Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)
Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
**Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO) -- WINNER!
Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)
Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)
**Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC) -- WINNER!
John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)
Matt Smith – House of the Dragon (HBO)
Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon (HBO)
Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (AMC)
**Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO) -- WINNER!
Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)
**Abbott Elementary (ABC) -- WINNER!
Barry (HBO)
The Bear (FX)
Better Things (FX)
Ghosts (CBS)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Reboot (Hulu)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
**Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX) -- WINNER!
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (Fox)
James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix)
Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
**Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO) -- WINNER!
Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
**Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC) -- WINNER!
**The Dropout (Hulu) -- WINNER!
Gaslit (Starz)
The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)
The Offer (Paramount+)
Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Station Eleven (HBO Max)
This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
Fresh (Hulu)
Prey (Hulu)
Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
The Survivor (HBO)
Three Months (Paramount+)
** Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) -- WINNER!
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)
Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)
Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)
Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Showtime)
**Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu) -- WINNER!
Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)
Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)
**Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+) -- WINNER!
Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Starz)
Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Starz)
Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Hulu)
**Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) -- WINNER!
Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)
1899 (Netflix)
Borgen (Netflix)
Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)
Garcia! (HBO Max)
The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)
Kleo (Netflix)
My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
**Pachinko (Apple TV+) -- WINNER!
Tehran (Apple TV+)
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)
**Harley Quinn (HBO Max) -- WINNER!
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
Undone (Prime Video)
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
**Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) -- WINNER!
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)
Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)
**Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix) -- WINNER!
Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)
Avatar: The Way of Water' stays atop North America box office
Prince Harry slammed for sharing details of royal residences
Meghan Markle disappears after Prince Harry's memoir makes headlines
In latest setback Prince William and Kate Middleton see their popularity plunge
Meghan Markle tells Prince Harry about his every action, says expert
Kate Middleton and Prince Harry considered each other brother and sisters