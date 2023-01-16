Eminem prays for a quick recovery after rapper Boldy James injured in car accident

Eminem has wished Rapper Boldy James speedy recovery after he was injured in a car accident in the Detroit metropolitan area last week.

"Sending out wishes for a quick recovery for the D's own Boldy James," wrote Eminem on Twitter.

According to the local media, Boldy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and suffered broken vertebrae in his neck and orthopedic injuries. Following extensive surgery, James has been released from the intensive care unit and is now in stable condition.

In a statement, Boldy James and his family expressed their gratitude for “the incredible doctors and nurses that are taking care of him, and also to the communities’ emergency medical personnel and first responders.”