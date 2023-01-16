Prince Harry called out 'self-centered' butler for revealing Princess Diana secrets

Prince Harry was infuriated by former butler Paul Burrell for writing a book on Princess Diana.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals how his ‘blood boiled’ the day he came to know about the biography.
He writes: “Mummy’s former butler had penned a tell-all which actually told nothing.”
“It was merely one man’s self-justifying, self-centring version of events.
“My mother once called this butler a dear friend, trusted him implicitly. We did too. Now this.
“He was milking her disappearance for money. It made my blood boil.”
Both Harry and elder brother Prince William released a statement at the time, expressing their anger at Burrell’s ‘cold and overt betrayal.’
