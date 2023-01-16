Prince Harry and Princess Diana book 'contrast' comes with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry would be proud of his memoir, like Princess Diana.

Andrew Morton believes the Duke of Sussex would have given a deep thought before putting out his words in public.

"Harry will have thought long and hard before doing this, but he also has the undivided support of his wife, which is very different. I mean, this is a huge contrast between Harry and Diana, Diana was talking about a broken marriage, an unhappy marriage. Harry's talking about unhappiness with an institution."

He continued: "Diana, and let's just get straight, never regretted for a living second, having cooperated with the book and even wrote to us to say as much. There's been all kinds of speculation to say, 'Oh, she regretted it.' She never did.

Prince Harry’s memoir titled ‘Spare’ is now out on shelves.