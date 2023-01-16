Christina Hall doesn't want daughter Taylor to pursue a career on camera right now

Taylor, Christina Hall's 12-year-old daughter, has similar skills and interests in home design to her mother, but Christina Hall stated in a recent interview that she doesn't want Taylor to follow in her mother's footsteps.



Christina added that Taylor is a 'natural' and that she is very good at design as well as on camera; however, she doesn't want her to pursue a career on camera any time soon.

Christina said, "Taylor is just a natural. She's actually really good at design, and she's really good on camera. It kind of freaks me out, but I don't want her to do any of that for a while."

Christina also added about her children making appearances in her new series, Christina in the Country, "They film with us maybe a maximum of an hour, maybe once a month. I want them to go to college and then later, much later, if that's something they want to do and pursue, more power to them."

Christina shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex Tarek El Moussa.