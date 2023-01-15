Amy Grant talks about her bike accident and how her husband Vince Gill helped her after that

Amy Grant discussed how she overcame the bike accident she had in Nashville back in July. According to Amy, Vince Gill is the reason she is back on her feet because he looked after her so well following the accident, as reported by Fox News.



Amy shared that she still faces memory issues and suffers from low stamina because of the head injury she got in the accident. She also shared how her husband used to console her in her weak moments after the accident.

Amy said, "He said, 'Things happen to people every day, and you just have to take one day at a time, and we're here, and I love you.' And that just kind of made every day of the journey okay. And I do feel fantastic."

She further added, "Well, they said a 12 to 18-month recovery for a head injury and so every once in a while, I'll be talking to somebody, and they'll say something that I guess I used to know, and I'll gasp and go, 'Are you kidding me?!'"

Amy Grant got into a bike accident in July last year after having open heart surgery in February 2021.