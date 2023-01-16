Prince Harry admits his relationship with William 'became strained' with Meghan's entry in royal family?

Prince Harry has seemingly admit that his relationship with elder brother Prince William became strained after Meghan Markle's entry in his life.



In his best-selling book, which hit bookstores on January 10, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his relationship with William has become strained over the years.

In his memoir Spare, Harry recalls an alleged physical altercation between him and William in 2019, where the Prince of Wales “grabbed” him by the collar and broke his necklace before knocking him “to the floor.”

Harry's admission of rift with brother set tongues wagging as some royal fans and experts accused Meghan Markle of driving a wedge between the two brothers as it all occurred after the former Suits star's entry in the royal family.

However, the Duke now wants to repair his relationship with his elder brother as "it makes him very sad that he and William are so at odds." a source told Us Weekly.

"Forgiveness is 100 percent a possibility because I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back," Harry said in an interview with ITV, which aired on January 8.

"At the moment, I don’t recognize them, as much as they probably don’t recognize me," Prince Harry continued.