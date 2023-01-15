Tori Spelling shares update about her daughter Stella after suffering from hemiplegic migraine

Following Stella Spelling's Wednesday hemiplegic migraine, Tori Spelling updated her followers on Instagram on her condition. Stella is 14 years old. According to Fox News, Tori informed them that the adolescent was discharged from the hospital and is grateful for their good wishes.



Tori shared a picture of Stella in which she was seen laying on a couch alongside her dog with a hospital band on her wrist on her Instagram story.

Tori wrote, "I wanted to thank everyone for all the well-wishes for Stella. She is home and feeling much better. At the ER, she was diagnosed with a Hemiplegic Migraine. It's a condition that affects one side of the body."

She further added, "It can be terrifying if you don't know what's happening or about this type of migraine. As a migraine sufferer my entire life, I had no idea about this. Grateful to everyone at the ER. They were amazing and took great loving care of her."

Tori Spelling is mother to daughter Hattie, 11, and sons Liam, 15, Beau, 5 and Finn, 10.