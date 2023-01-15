BTS Jimin not credited for featuring in 'VIBE' with BIGBANG‘s Taeyang: ARMY slams The Black Label

BTS ARMY are in fits of rage after BTS Jimin appeared absent in the credits for his collaboration track with BIGBANG's Taeyang.

Released on January 13, VIBE marked Taeyang's comeback as a soloist after six years, as well as Jimin’s first solo venture since BTS announced their indefinite hiatus.



According to Koreaboo, ARMY noticed a few technical issues, including the track having two different versions on Spotify, one where both Taeyang and Jimin are credited and one where only Taeyang is credited.

The version where both Taeyang and Jimin are mentioned in the credits, is distributed by Interscope Records, whereas the latter version is distributed by YG Plus.

Jimin is also absent from the song credits in the largest streaming platform in Korea, Melon.

Fans further noticed the the song wasn't available in my countries around the globe.

ARMY pointed out when BTS featured other artists in their songs, their names were present in the main credits.