'Euphoria' star Maude Apatow to make debut in Off-Broadway 'Little Shop of Horrors'

Maude Apatow is finally going to star in a real-life production as she makes her Off-Broadway debut in Little Shop of Horrors after starring in a make-believe play in Euphoria.

According to People, Maude Apatow will appear in the production from February 7 to April 2. The actress will star as Audrey in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors.

Little Shop of Horrors director Michael Mayer said in a news release, "I have long admired the emotional intelligence and vulnerability Maude has displayed on television and in film. She's a natural fit for Audrey."



"It delighted me to learn that, as a child, Little Shop was her gateway into her lifelong love of performing, and that this show gets to be her professional stage debut," Mayer said. "We're thrilled to have her become a part of the Little Shop legacy."



Apatow is known for her role in playing Lexi Howard in the HBO drama Euphoria. She has also starred in Hollywood, Girls and the film The King of Staten Island.