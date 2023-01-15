Sonam Kapoor celebrates festival in a traditional attire: See

Sonam Kapoor celebrates this year's Sankranti puja in traditional attire and looks extremely gorgeous.
The Sanju actor shared her Puja pictures on her Instagram. The actress opted for a purple and orange Anarkali kurta and dupatta and she completed her look with heavy traditional Indian earrings.
Sonam shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram, where she posed solo and showed her ethnic look from different angles.
In her caption, she shared the Gayatri Mantra in Hindi, "Om Bhur Bhuvassuvaha. Tatsa viturvarenyam. Bhargo devasya dhimahi. Dhiyo yonaha prachidayat"
She also wrote, "Yesterday for Makar Sankranti family puja."
Many celebs and fans flooded the comments section of Sonam's Makar Sankranti post.
Actor Diana Penty wrote along with heart eyes emoji, "Love."
Singer Anaya Birla commented, "So beautiful."
