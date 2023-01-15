Prince Harry still sees Kate Middleton his ‘sister’ he never had?

Prince Harry shares a close bond with sister-in-law Kate Middleton, and even once the Duke of Sussex had said the Princess of Wales was like ‘the sister he never had.’



A body language expert has now disclosed Prince Harry’s true feelings about ‘sister’ Kate during his interview with Tom Bradby.

Body language expert Judi James reveals about Harry, saying the Duke “softened” when discussing Kate Middleton.

She continued although Harry and Kate do not seem to be as close as before, Meghan’s husband still has some good feelings about his sister-in-law.

“His account of growing up with his brother regurgitated signals of fun and loyalty and when Kate’s name was mentioned, his features softened and his eyes wrinkled into an affectionate-looking eye-smile.”

The Cheat Sheet reveals the “softening” that James says Harry showed when discussing Kate demonstrates he still has love and affection for sister-in-law Kate Middleton.