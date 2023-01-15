Netflix’s ‘You’ could feature Jenna Ortega in Season 4 according to THIS theory

Netflix’s You Season 4 is ready to drop in less than a month’s time.

Before the another one of Netflix’s series, Wednesday, became a huge hit, Jenna Ortega starred in the second season of You as Ellie, the little sister of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgely’s) landlady, Delilah.

At the end of the Season 2, after Delilah is murdered by Love Quinn and Joe sends Ellie to run away with some money. And over the course of Season 3, there are moments when Joe mentions that he is repairing vintage books so he can send Ellie some cash, even if she is not talking to him.

According to Digital Spy, Jenna Ortega can make her return in the fourth season.

In the trailer, “Joe asks I ran away from all this. But one of you is watching me. One of you is hiding in plain sight. So who are you?”

There is one season a wall filled with newspaper clippings is shown. The headlines read as a timeline of his crimes, spanning all the way back to the very beginning. In fact, one looks closely enough and there's a front page dedicated to Ellie and her sister Delilah, as well as a news story about Henderson.

Ellie is a 15-year-old (basically 16) aspiring filmmaker who lives with her older sister, as her parents passed away when they were young. She befriends Joe, who is under the guise of Will as he leaves his old identity behind thanks to his habit of killing his love interests.

Joe immediately forms a soft corner for Ellie and a sibling dynamic begins. It was through this protective relationship that many fans began to see the murderous stalker as something other than just that. Especially, when he saves Ellie from a director named Henderson with predatory traits, who'd previously assaulted Delilah. Henderson used his position of power to drug Ellie to try to take advantage of her.

But, Joe makes in time as he foils his plan and ends up killing him.

There is a possibility that Ellie has been collecting proofs over time and keeping an eye on Joe, which means Ellie could end up being Joe’s undoing.

In a recent interview, in 2022, for Vulture, Jenna described herself as still being a fan of the show. She also said that she would “love” to return as Ellie, and admitted that she “almost did a bit more with the third season” but that there'd been scheduling issues.

However, nothing has been confirmed on an official basis.