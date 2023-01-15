'The Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal reacts to toxic fans comments

Pedro Pascal addressed accusations from some fans of The Last of Us for "woke politics" and the show's diverse cast.

During an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the Narcos star reacted to the hateful comments on social media, "This isn't my Last of Us," adding, "Sorry," emphasizing he's not actually all that sorry.

"You can't make everybody happy." he continued. "The game is very, very innovative in its inclusiveness."

"So, really, it's a way of honouring the original source material, the way that Craig and Neil have gone about casting and telling this story."

Pascal-starrer The Last of Us will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on Jan. 15.

Super-hit PlayStation title fans are excited to experience one of the most faithful screen adaptations of the video game.