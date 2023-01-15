Bryan Cranston confirms 'Malcolm in the Middle' possibility

Bryan Cranston is willing to reprise his famous TV character Hal Wilkerson.

During an interview with E! News, the Emmy winner said he "certainly would be open" to a Malcolm in the Middle after his onscreen son Frankie Muniz revealed that Cranston has set eyes on the potential project.



"There was some talk about the possibility of doing like a reunion movie of Malcolm in the Middle," Cranston added.

"We had such a great family on that, and I certainly would be open to that if there was a good idea that came up like, 'Oh, that would be fantastic to explore what happened to this family 20 years later,' " he continued. "I can't believe it's already that, but that would be fun to do."

Cranston worked on Malcolm in the Middle for the complete 7-season run from 2000 to 2006 as Hal, the husband of Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) and father of four boys, Francis (Christopher Masterson), Reese (Justin Berfield), Malcolm (Muniz) and Dewey (Erik Per Sullivan).