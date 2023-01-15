'Riverdale' is coming to an end after seventh and final season gets its premiere date: Find out

Riverdale is coming to its end in spring as CW has given the premiere and finale dates.

According to Daily Mail's report on January 14, CW has announced that Riverdale, which kicked off in 2017, will be returning to CW on Wednesday, March 29 at 9pm, for the last time.

The final episode of the show, based on Archie comics, will air on Wednesday, August 23, as per Deadline.

Executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased behind-the-scenes content. In the pictures shared in October 2022, Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, and Vanessa Morgan, who plays Tori Topaz were in full costume.



The caption of the post read, "Every ending has a beginning. Season Seven of #Riverdale started filming today. With these two beautiful dreamettes leading the charge into the dark heart of the nineteen-fifties."

Days following that Roberto also posted a picture Cole Sprouse on a moniter, while filming. The caption read "Every ending has a beginning. Season Seven of #Riverdale started filming today. With these two beautiful dreamettes leading the charge into the dark heart of the nineteen-fifties."

Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, and KJ Apa are also returning as series regular.





