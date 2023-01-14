BLACKPINK Jennie And Jisoo tease BIGBANG’s Taeyang on his new song with BTS Jimin

BLACKPINK Jennie and Jisoo couldn't help but show their playful side as they teased their friend, BIGBANG Taeyang.
On January 13, BIGBANG Taeyang released his vibey track VIBE with BTS Jimin. Although he is now under THE BLACK LABEL, Taeyang started with BIGBANG under YG Entertainment, therefore he received love from his ex label mates, the BLACKPINK members.
According to Koreaboo, BLACKPINK Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé shared screenshots of the song and also commented on the post.
BLACKPINK Jennie and Jisoo, particularly teased their 'hyung.' Jennie commented on Taeyang's post, "I missed you so much."
Jisoo wrote in her story, "Yeoreobun." Both the comments refer to a meme involving what Taeyang said in his concerts.
Olivia DeJonge played Lisa Marie Presley's mother Priscilla Presley in Elvis
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett spotted holding hands while filming 'Sex and the City' revival series
Ryan Reynolds roots for Hugh Jackman
Emma Roberts to lead 'Second Wife' with 'Lucifer' actor Tom Ellis and wife, Meaghan Oppenheimer
James Cameron says the audience wants to go to theatres
'My love,' she wrote in the photo