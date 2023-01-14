 Carey Mulligan is pregnant expecting third child with hubby Marcus Mumford 

Carey Mulligan and her husband Marcus Mumford are going to welcome their third child together.
The Oscar-nominated actress is pregnant with baby No. 3, a representative for the star reportedly told People.
The actress, 37, already shares two children - Evelyn, seven, and Wilfred, five - with her musician husband, 35.
And the couple are expanding their family as they are currently expecting their third child together.
Just one day before the news emerged, Carey was seen stepping out at the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills on Friday.
The Promising Young Woman star showed off her blossoming baby bump in a black gown featuring a dramatic cape on the star-studded red carpet.
Carey and Marcus, who is a member of Mumford and Sons, tied the knot in 2012 after nine months of dating.
They welcomed their first child Evelyn in 2015 and then their son Wilfred was born in August 2017.
