Nick Jonas teases upcoming Jonas Brothers album, ‘we’re very excited about it’

Nick Jonas has dropped exciting news about upcoming music in 2023 and fans cannot stay calm.

The Cool crooner, 30, joined his former fellow The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show on Friday.

Nick, who discussed his life as a new father after welcoming daughter with wife Priyanka Chopra, dished on the Jonas Brothers’ future plans following the success of their Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

“Later this year, there will be a tour,” he told Clarkson, who asked him if he’s maintained balance with both touring life and fatherhood.

Nick went on to reveal that fans can expect more music from the Jonas Brothers in the near future. “The album is done,” he revealed.

“We are very excited about it. We’re kind of in that planning moment with the campaign, the album, the single — all the things.”

The upcoming release will follow the group’s 2019 comeback album, Happiness Begins. Clarkson also gushed about his upcoming musical plans and said, “The thing I love about your band as well is that I also love y’all separately. I loved the projects you’ve done, the solo stuff. Everything awesome. That doesn’t usually happen […] Y’all as a whole are still solid, it’s amazing.”

Reflecting on fatherhood, Nick also said, “I will probably be hitting you up for advice on how we should structure it. Kevin and Joe have had kids on the road, but I haven’t.”

Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner have two daughters, as well as Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle have.