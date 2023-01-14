FIA summons PTI’s Suri for derogatory remarks against Safi's parents

Journalist Saleem Khan Safi (L) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Qasim Suri.(R) — YouTube/ Geo/Twitter/@NAofPakistan/File

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Qasim Suri for allegedly making derogatory remarks against journalist Saleem Safi’s late parents on social media.

The FIA has issued a fresh notice to Suri, directing him to appear before the investigation agency on January 18.

Qasim, on November 29, used derogatory remarks for Saleem Safi's parents on his official Twitter account, after which the latter filed a cybercrime complaint in the FIA Cyber Crime Wing.

The FIA ordered the former deputy speaker of the National Assembly to attend the hearing in person on January 18. The agency had summoned the PTI leader on January 11, however, he did not attend the hearing.

On January 2, the FIA cybercrime wing issued a notice to the PTI leader, ordering him to appear on January 11, but he did not appear on the date.

On Friday, the FIA issued another notice to the PTI leader ordering him to appear in person on January 18 at 11 am. The agency has warned of initiating unilateral action if he fails to appear.

It should be noted that during PTI's government, a similar case was filed by PTI leader Murad Saeed against journalist Mohsin Baig, alleging him of using derogatory remarks against him in his book.

Instead of issuing a notice, the FIA raided Mohsin's house and arrested him on the same day. However, Mohsin was acquitted by the court because Murad Saeed was not named on the objected page of the book.