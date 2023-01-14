Reese Witherspoon ‘fell under spell’ of ‘magnificent’ Kate Middleton

FileFootage

Reese Witherspoon in her book Whiskey in a Teacup recalled her meeting with Kate Middleton in 2011.



Shedding light on her get-together with the royal, Reese admitted that she felt ‘immune’ from the ‘obsession’ with the Royal family until she received an invitation to meet the now-Princess of Wales.

“I don't even know how I got so lucky as to receive the invitation. The scream that issued from my lips upon receiving it - you would have thought I was going to die,” she wrote in her book.

“You can see rays of happiness shooting out of my face. I love Kate Middleton that much,” she continued. “And she did not disappoint! She was just lovely and warm, elegant and composed. She also told a joke, and I immediately fell under her spell.

"She's just as magnificent as she seems to be. She's a very compassionate, socially conscious, and deeply caring person.

"It takes a very special person to decide to commit to that kind of life," she said.

"To choose to be under public scrutiny every moment. Now that she's in that position, her entire life is in service, forever. I am so in awe of that kind of dedication,” she added.