Gabriella Brooks drops steamy birthday wish for Liam Hemsworth amid Miley Cyrus’ new song

Liam Hemsworth turned 33 on Friday, January 13, 2023.

To commemorate the day, girlfriend Gabriella Brooks shared an Oceanside snapshot of the Hunger Games alum on her Instagram story, showing the youngest Hemsworth taking a dip in the ocean as he flashes the camera a smile. Gabriella captioned the photo, “It's Liam day,” with a smiley face.

The photo comes one day after the release of Miley Cyrus’ breakup song Flowers that seems to reference Liam four years after their split.

In the song, Miley sings, “We were good / We were gold / Kind of dream that can’t be sold,” Cyrus sings. “We were right / ‘Til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn.”

The ex-couple was together for nearly a decade and married for one. The Wrecking Ball singer seemingly alluded to the multimillion-dollar Malibu home she shared with Hemsworth being destroyed in a 2018 wildfire while also detailing how their relationship crumbled over time, via Page Six.

Brooks also posted a shirtless photo of Liam on her Instagram Story for his 32nd birthday in 2022.

Liam and Gabriella, 26, first sparked romance rumors in December 2019 when he was photographed introducing her to his parents, Craig Hemsworth and Leonie Hemsworth, in Australia. An insider told E! News at the time that the meeting “seemed like a happy, family environment.”

The couple went Instagram official in June 2021, with Liam sharing a photo of himself, Brooks and his brother Chris Hemsworth along with Chris's wife Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso, in attendance at the Gold Dinner 2021 in Sydney, per People Magazine.