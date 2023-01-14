Jamie Lee Curtis announces she won’t be attending Critics Choice Awards: Here’s why

Jamie Lee Curtis is not going to attend Critics Choice Awards on Sunday as she’s in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.
On Friday, the Freaky Friday actress took to Instagram and posted a photo of three different homes tests she took for Covid, each showing the same positive result.
It is pertinent to mention that Jamie is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her exceptional performance in the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Earlier this week, the versatile star was also nominated for a Golden Globe in the same category, but lost to Angela Bassett.
In the caption, the True Lies actress wrote, “Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues. Life on life's terms.”
Reportedly, it is required for the stars to show their Covid result to attend any Hollywood event or gathering.
The Halloween actress further said, “I'm glad that there are all these home tests available so that I didn't go to the American Film Institute lunch and spread my germs. I was SO looking forward to going to the Bafta tea and the Critics’ Choice awards as a nominee and member of a motley crew!”
“I'm so proud of these people, and I look forward to cheering them on through my TV set. Stay safe out there people,” added the 64-year-old.
Singer Demi Lovato commented, “Feel better mama.”
“Oh drats! Recover quickly and uneventfully,” remarked actress Selma Blair.
It is believed that Jamie will be on the shortlist for the Academy Awards nominations, which is going to be announced on January 24.
BIGBANG's Taeyang releases music video song 'VIBE' featuring BTS star Jimin
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmeswere originally pulled from the show one week after photos emerged of the pair getting cosy
Nicholas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley married August 10, 2002, but filed for divorce a few months later. The divorce...
Lisa Marie Presley passed away at age 54 after suffering cardiac arrest on 12th January 2023
Kanye West, wife Bianca Censori are rumored to be relaxing at a lavish Utah resort
Kanye West reportedly married his Yeezy designer Bianca Censori in a secret wedding this week