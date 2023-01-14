Marisa Abela to play Amy Winehouse in Back to Black biopic: See first look

The first look from the Amy Winehouse biopic is out now.



On Friday, Studiocanal release the first look at “rising star” Marisa Abela as Amy. It is reported that the Industry star had “fought out many rising stars” to play this role.

In the image, the British actress Marisa could be seen donning the singer’s iconic beehive hairdo, tattoos and mole.

Interestingly, the biopic titled Back to Black will be directed by Fifty Shades of Grey creator Sam Taylor-Johnson, who also shared the first look, revealing in the caption, “Cameras roll on Monday. Here we go!”



According to Independent, the movie will showcase the late musician’s “extraordinary genius, creativity and hones that infused everything she did”.

The synopsis mentioned that the biopic “will transport viewers through the looking glass of celebrity to watch this journey from behind the mirror, to see what Amy saw, to feel what she felt”.

In addition, the movie is scripted by Matt Greenhalgh while the shooting will begin on January 16.

“We are thrilled that Studiocanal, Focus Features and Monumental are making this movie celebrating our daughter Amy’s extraordinary music legacy and showcasing her talent in the way that it deserves,” said the Amy Winehouse Estate.

For the unversed, Amy had sold more than 30 million records worldwide during her lifetime.

The movie title is inspired by her 2006 album, which claimed her five Grammy Awards. She passed away in 2011 at the age of 27 due to alcohol poisoning.