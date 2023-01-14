Princess Diana flashed 'coy' smile as crowd asked about Prince William, Harry

 
Saturday January 14, 2023
Entertainment

Princess Diana tackled objectionable question with calm and composure

By Web Desk
January 14, 2023
Princess Diana calmly responded to a misogynistic remark from the crowd.

While attending a walkabout, the mother of two was asked where her children where.

Diana then looked downwards and simply smiled before saying: "At school."

The resurfaced video is now going viral on the internet. Responding to the clip, netizens on social media commented.

"No one would ever ask a man 'Where are your children?' one follower said.

"She answered that with so much class," remarked another. A third added: "Diana handled it perfectly."

Princess Diana passed away in 1997 in a Paris car accident alongside boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed.