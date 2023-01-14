Princess Diana flashed 'coy' smile as crowd asked about Prince William, Harry

Princess Diana calmly responded to a misogynistic remark from the crowd.
While attending a walkabout, the mother of two was asked where her children where.
Diana then looked downwards and simply smiled before saying: "At school."
The resurfaced video is now going viral on the internet. Responding to the clip, netizens on social media commented.
"No one would ever ask a man 'Where are your children?' one follower said.
"She answered that with so much class," remarked another. A third added: "Diana handled it perfectly."
Princess Diana passed away in 1997 in a Paris car accident alongside boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed.
Prince Harry, in his explosive memoir Spare, has claimed that Prince William mocked his panic attacks
King Charles suffered throughout his childhood because of parental neglect
Prince Harry talks about his reunions with elder brother Prince William
Dorothy Tristan passed away on Sunday
Myleene Klass put on an edgy display
Saif Ali Khan was 'afraid' to watch The Dirty Picture starring Vidya Balan