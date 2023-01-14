King Charles childhood was 'prison' like Prince Harry life: Expert

King Charles III had an equally disturbing childhood as Prince Harry, says expert

Jonathan Sacredeoti tells Express.co.uk how the Duke of Sussex is airing his dirty laundry forgetting that his father had a more traumatic life.

“King Charles had so much more pressure on him than Harry, yet his is a story of how to overcome challenges rather than wallow in them. Harry’s sense of being public property from a young age is a recurring theme. His hatred of the constant public attention he attracted whilst growing up will not have been unrecognisable to his father,” he began.

He added: “Princess Diana’s death meant Harry lacked a mother figure from a young age. He writes of his experience being bathed by the matrons at his prep school, and also of his nanny Tiggy, all of who were surrogate mothers.”

“The young Queen Elizabeth’s role as monarch unavoidably separated her from Charles at times. To help in his upbringing, he had a Glaswegian governess named Catherine Peebles and was largely brought up by nannies and his grandmother.

“Like Harry, King Charles was also sent to boarding school very young, with the hope that he might fit in with the other children instead of growing up with such a strong focus on his royal lineage. Harry also writes of the ‘shock’ of being sent to Eton. He explains that ‘a heaven for brilliant boys, it could thus only be purgatory for one very unbrilliant boy.’ Likewise, Charles felt out of place at his senior school, Gordonstoun, describing his time there as a “prison sentence,’” he noted.