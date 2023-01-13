Myleene Klass is the epitome of class in black crop top

Myleene Klass put on an edgy display as she went for a glamorous look in a black crop top and sleek white trouser suit as she arrived at Smooth FM in London, Friday.

The media personality, 44, strolled along with her very toned abs on display while strolling along in her colour block ensemble.

Myleene look caught everyone’s attention as she donned a skimpy crop top and sleek longline blazer as she made her way to work, with a Gucci belt further highlighting her enviable physique.

It comes after Myleene announced she has become an ambassador for Tommys, the UK's largest pregnancy, and baby loss charity.

To mark the occasion, she shared a heartwarming video of herself cradling her son Apollo in the delivery room after she gave birth in 2019.