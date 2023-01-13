Ashley Roberts receives media attention for her luxury bag

Ashley Roberts became the center of media buzz due to her stylish look and expensive handbag as she departed Heart Breakfast's studios in London on Friday.

The star put on a leggy display in an edgy brown leather two-piece as she departed Heart Breakfast's studios in London on Friday.

The presenter, 41, looked stunning as ever as she rocked the two-tone outfit, teaming a chocolate brown trench coat with a matching skirt from Karen Millen

Tucked underneath, Ashley rocked a simple black turtleneck jumper as she departed the radio studios.

Ashley, clearly going for a theme, added yet even more leather as she paired black knee-high boots with her outfit.

Accessorising, she carried a black Balenciaga croc-effect leather tote, costing roughly £2,200, reported DailyMail.

Sharing her outfit details with her 702,000 followers on Instagram on Friday, she joked: 'can hear me coming down the hall hunni'.

The singer's return to work comes shortly after she rang in the New Year in style, flaunting her incredible physique in a skimpy bikini as she hit the beach during a sun-soaked getaway to South Africa.