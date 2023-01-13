Angelina Jolie supporters bash Brad Pitt after his 2023 Golden Globes appearance

Angelina Jolie supporters were not happy after her ex-husband Brad Pitt charmed stars at 2023 Golden Globes.

Throughout the prestigious ceremony, the Hollywood hunk received many shout outs and gushing tributes from his pals and actors from the industry.

However, "#BradPittIsAnAbuser” has been trending on the social site ever since several media outlets reported how the Hollywood fraternity was left awestruck by his presence at the award show, as per US Today.

People crowded the site with news articles about how the Babylon actor allegedly abused his wife and kids during their now-infamous 2016 plane fight.

“Are we just going to forget what brad did to his kids and ex wife??? One user tweeted while another added,”Yeyy let’s praise an abuser!”

Another tweet read, “Brad Pitt is an abuser and none of his older children speak to him which should be very telling to all of you but Hollywood gonna Hollywood.”

“The fact that they're willing to throw away Angelina Jolie over this man shows that no matter how mediocre a man is, as long as he was hot 25 years ago, he will always be put on a pedestal,” another angry user wrote.

“Absolutely shameful. #BradPittIsAnAbuser,” the tweet added.”

Jolie accused Pitt of physically abusing her and their kids in countersuit filed in October 2022 in which she claimed that he “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” during

The Hollywood beauty also alleged that her former husband and father of her six children “grabbed" her "by the head and shook her” during their heated argument.