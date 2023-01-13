Kanye West marries employee in secret wedding: Report

Kanye West appears to have tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony with his own employee from Yeezy.

News of the nuptials have been brought to light by TMZ and per their findings, the rapper seems to have gotten tied down, barely two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian became finalized.

The bride in question is the architectural designer at Yeezy, Bianca.

However, it does not appear that the duo have ye legally finalized their documentation or secured a marriage certificate.

Bianca has also been reported to be a long-term employee of Yeezy for quite a few years now.

This news follows a paparazzi snap where Kanye and Bianca were photographed grabbing lunch with wedding bands on.

For those unversed, Kanye officially settled his divorce settlement with Kim Kardashian back in November.