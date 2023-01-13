Taylor Swift makes surprise cameo at The 1975 concert, performs ‘Anti-Hero’ live

File footage

Taylor Swift surprised fans at The 1975 concert at London’s O2, as she performed her hit number Anti-Hero, from chart-topping Midnights album, live for the first time.

The 33-year-old Grammy-winning artist left fans spellbound with the surprise Anti-Hero live performance on Thursday night.

Swift also performed a rendition of the 1975’s The City to a cheering crowd.

In the now-viral clip from the concert, the music icon was seen asking fans if it’s “okay” if she sings, she announced, “I was thinking of doing one that I’d never played live before.”

“It would be presumptuous to say, ‘if you know it, sing it,’ but if you do ... sing it,” she said, before beginning Anti-Hero acoustic performance.

Pop Base Twitter page also posted a video and photo to its feed, showing Swift in a glittering silver mirror dress sporting her signature red pout.

One fan wrote, “Omg omg the 1975 brought out Taylor swift”, while another penned, “There’s no way I’m ever getting over this wtf @taylorswift13.”

Swift released her 10th studio album Midnights in October 2022. The release made history, breaking the Spotify record for the most-streamed album in a single day and completely dominating the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.