ECP rejects Sindh govt's decision on LG polls, sticks to Jan 15 date

A file photo of the Election Commission of Pakistan. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), rejecting the decision of the Sindh government, decided to stick to completing the second phase of local body elections in the province on January 15.

ECP members decided on this during a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja at its headquarters in Islamabad today (Friday).

The second round of LG elections was scheduled to take place on July 24 last year, but the Sindh government had excused itself from holding the polls over the lack of security and police presence due to the flooding. The polls were then scheduled for August 28 and October 23 but were delayed back then as well.

In a decision seen as a boon for the newly united Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and a bane for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Sindh government had postponed late Thursday night the second phase of the local government elections in all the seven districts of Karachi division and the Hyderabad and Dadu districts of the Hyderabad division.

Addressing a press conference after an important meeting chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at CM House, Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon had said that the LG polls were being put off in Karachi division, and Hyderabad and Dadu districts in Hyderabad division.

However, he had said that polls would be held as per schedule on January 15 in other districts of Hyderabad division – Tando Mohmmad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Thatta, Jamshoro, Badin and Sujawal.

Memon had said the decision to postpone the polls in Karachi and Hyderabad was taken as the MQM-P, which is an ally of the PPP in the federal government, had reservations about delimitations of constitutions carried out under Section 10-A on the recommendation of a sub-committee of the provincial government.

He had said the Sindh cabinet had withdrawn the notification under which the delimitations had been carried out. He said the sub-committee would meet again for deliberations for new delimitations for the LG elections.

Explaining the decision regarding Dadu, he had said it was not possible for the government to conduct the polls in the flood-affected district. He said Mehar and other areas in that district were still under floodwater and people could not step out of their homes to cast votes there.



To a query, the information minister had denied that the decision to put off the LG polls had been taken after the MQM-P had threatened to take to the streets. He promised that the Muttahida’s reservations would be addressed at the government level.

PTI, JI react

The PTI and JI had lambasted the Sindh government for its late-night announcement of delaying the local government elections. In a statement, the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh, had announced that the PTI would challenge the Sindh government’s move in courts.

He had said the fear of defeat in Karachi and Hyderabad had paralysed the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

The PTI leader had gone on to say that the PPP and MQM-P were the two sides of the same coin and the Muttahida acted like a B team of the PPP to build pressure so that the polls could be deferred once again. He had said the faces of leaders of the PPP and MQM-P bore the stamp of rejection and their politics had ended.

JI spokesperson Zahid Askari had told The News the JI would adopt every legal, constitutional and democratic course against the latest delay in the local government elections.

He had been of the view that there was no legal or moral ground to further postpone the local bodies polls in Karachi. Even the judiciary had rejected the MQM-P’s plea for postponement of the polls, he had added.

Askari had termed the Sindh government’s move an anti-Karachi decision. He had said the issues of the megalopolis would not be resolved without elected local governments.