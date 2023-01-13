Siddharth Malhotra shares his bond with Kiara Advani, confirms she is on his speed dial

Siddharth also reveals the one thing he would choose to spy on Kiara

Siddharth Malhotra has recently confirmed that he has his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani on his speed dial.

During a promotional interview for his upcoming film Mission Majnu, Siddharth was asked if he has Kiara on his speed dial. He surprisingly admitted that her number is on his speed dial.

He confirmed while smiling: “Yes, I do. It comes in handy to call up your co-actor. A lot of other people are also in it.”

Sid also revealed the one thing he would choose to spy on Advani.

The Shershah actor, in the fun segment of the show, was asked what would be the one thing he would choose if he had to spy on the certain celebrities. When asked about the Govinda Naam Mera actress. The latter replied: “I would spy on how many times she workout in the month. It would be named 'Mission' CrossFit or Not Fit or Is She Fit?"

Siddharth and Kiara are reportedly dating for a couple of years and are soon tying the knot. Their alleged love story began before the shoot of Shershah at a common friend’s party. The duo became friends there and gradually fell in love while shooting for their drama film.



As per PinkVilla, both Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are tight lipped about their relationship and have refused to talk about it publicly.