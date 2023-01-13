Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton bridesmaid dress row laid bare by tailor

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton feud because of Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress is revealed by their tailor.

Ajay Mirpuri of Mirpuri Bespoke tells Page Six how he fixed the outfit problems with the Royals this ahead of the Sussex wedding in 2018.

“I don’t know anything that went on before we were asked to come in, but there was clearly a misunderstanding or miscommunication,” he said before revealing that “the brand that made the dresses has some of the highest standards in the world.”

Prince Harry, in his memoir 'Spare', talks about how Kate texted Meghan explaining that “Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it

“Not at all. Everyone was very cooperative and in a good mood," says Ajay.

“We were contacted by a PA a few days before [May] 14, which is when we first went in,” Ajay continued.

“It took us three days and most of three nights,” he added.

“On this occasion it was our privilege to serve the royal family, and had no one put two and two together to find us, we [would have been] quite happy for it never to be known,” he said. “That’s not why we do what we do.”

Speaking about the debacle, Ajar says: “I feel it’s a family matter and should be dealt [with] as such.”