James Corden pokes fun at Prince Harry embarrassing 'stallion' story

James Corden is in splits as Prince Harry details an intimate incident with an older woman.

In his book Spare, the Duke of Sussex describes how he lost his virginity to a woman behind a pub.

He then took aim at the location of Harry's rendezvous as he said: "In a field behind a pub; that's one of those things that's worse than the sum of its parts. You lose you virginity in a field or in a pub – not great either way.

"In a field behind a pub, that's terrible! Isn't it?" he then laughed.

Prince Harry's book is out on shelves this month.