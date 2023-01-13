Spice Girls' Geri Horner, Victoria Beckham dedicate birthday tributes for Mel C

Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, and Geri Horner shared special birthday tributes to their Spice Girls' bandmate Mel C as she turned 49 on Thursday.



Posh, 48, Baby Spice, 46, and Ginger Spice, 50, took a trip down memory lane as they shared a selection of photos and videos from over the years to mark the occasion.

Victoria joked she was 'still trying to find the perfect outfit' as she uploaded a clip from their 1997 film where Mel C is fed up with her deliberating over which 'little Gucci dress' to wear.

She wrote: 'Still looking for perfect outfit! Happy birthday @melaniecmusic Kisses VB'.

Emma, meanwhile, created a sweet video with snaps from when they first found fame in the nineties to music videos and more recent times.

She wrote: 'Hey birthday girl, my bestie @melaniecmusic! Have the best day. Sending lots of Bunton hugs "Cause we’ve always got each other".'

Geri also shared some throwbacks from over the years and one of them watching an England game with England football shirts on.

She wrote: 'Happy Birthday @melaniecmusic - hope you have a fantastic day! “If you put two and two together, you will see what our friendship is for” xxx' .

Mel B has yet to post a birthday message on her social media.