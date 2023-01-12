Prince William breaks a smile amid Prince Harry assault claims: WATCH

Prince William stepped out in public on Thursday, January 12, for the first time since his brother Prince Harry’s explosive claims against him, and managed to break a smile amid the turmoil.
Mirror UK on January 12 reported that the Prince of Wales was spotted in a car with his wife Kate Middleton as they left Windsor to attend their first royal engagement of the year, and since Harry’s incendiary claims against them.
Prince William, who was accused of physically assaulting Harry in 2019 in the Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare, was seen with a smile as he chatted up his wife, who was also targeted by Prince Harry in the book.
The sighting came a day after Kate was first seen yesterday since the release of Spare; the Princess of Wales was photographed driving back home after dropping kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis off to school.
As reported above, Prince William and Kate are due to attend their first royal engagement of the year today, and have so far remained mum on Prince Harry’s claims and accusations.
Emily Ratajkowski mingles with a mysterious and handsome looking fella
Brad Pitt leaves stars at the 80th Golden Globe Awards awestruck with his dashing personality
Prince Harry’s incendiary memoir Spare has managed to break records and become the fastest-selling non-fiction book...
Tom Cruise co-star Jay Ellis recalls working with the superstar in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Veterans and relatives of soldiers have been calling out Prince Harry after the Duke detailed killing of the Taliban
James Cameron talks about the ‘difficult challenge’ to convince Leonardo DiCaprio for ‘Titanic’