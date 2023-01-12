Sharon Osbourne back to regular TalkTV slot after health scare

After getting discharged from the hospital due to a health scare last month Sharon Osbourne is doing well and is back to work as she looks happy while leaving her London hotel to head to work on Wednesday evening.

The television personality, 70, has been on her regular TalkTV slot since last week after returning to work following her hospitalisation.

Sharon looked more fresh and energetic as she departed the hotel - seemingly brushing off last week's drama where her daughter Kelly released a furious statement about her revealing she had given birth and her grandson's name live on air.

Sharon looked effortlessly stylish in a long black coat which she teamed with wide-legged trousers and an oversized handbag.

The TV favourite showed off her age-defying visage with a glamorous make-up look and accessorised her outfit with some statement diamond earrings.

Sharon appeared in high spirits as she left the hotel and flashed a wide smile to the cameras.

Sharon returned to TV last week where she addressed her health scare for the first time