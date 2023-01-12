Britney Spears ex-fiancé defends Jamie Spears’ decision to put her conservatorship

Britney Spears' ex-fiancé Jason Trawick think that the singer deserved to be put in to the conservatorship because she needed guidance back then.

The Hollywood agent shared his two cents over the Hold Me Closer hitmaker’s controversial legal arrangement while talking to Kevin Connolly on Kevco, The Company Podcast.

Jason said the Princess of Pop needed some guidance not only in matters of finances but mental health therapy as well while supporting her father Jamie Spears’ role in it.

"Listen, did she need a conservatorship when I was there? Yes. I'll be the first to say, but I was there from 2007 to 2012. Yes, I think she needed some guidance," he explained.

"And I'm not saying just finances," he elaborated. “Therapy and stuff like that or stopping her from seeing certain individuals that were not great for her to be in her life.”

“I think that she needed a little structure back then,” he said before adding that Jamie had “100 percent” good intentions while enacting the conservatorship.

“Unless they can prove he somehow stole money from her,” he clarified.

He further said, "I don't know if it should have ended earlier or later, but it shouldn't have ended when I was there," he continued.

Britney and Jason were got engaged in December 2011 and parted ways in 2013.